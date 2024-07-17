Newswise — Widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl have led to a spate of heat-related injuries and deaths In Texas, according to the AP and other news reports. Houston area hospitals are reporting a spike in trips to the emergency room for treatment as the hot and humid weather continues.

Extreme heat can cause heat stroke, a dangerous condition that can lead to death, as well as problems for people who suffer from chronic diseases.

Hurricanes and extreme storms can lead to downed power lines as well as blocked roadways and flooding, conditions that can result in illness and excess deaths related to the dangerous conditions. The George Washington University has experts who can talk about extreme weather fueled by climate change and the health consequences that result.

To interview an expert at GW please contact Kathy Fackelmann, kfackelmann@ gwu.edu or GW Media, [email protected].

Lynn Goldman, a pediatrician and an epidemiologist, is the Michael and Lori Milken Dean and professor of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She was part of the research team that conducted the landmark study of excess deaths in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria. She can talk about Injuries, illness and deaths due to disruptive conditions after extreme weather.

​​Carlos Santos-Burgoa, is a professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. His interest is in toxic chemicals risk analysis, management and control of their population and climate impacts, and public health approaches to crises in epidemics and disasters in developing economies. He was the lead researcher on the landmark report GW researchers released after Hurricane Maria.

Elizabeth Andrade, an assistant professor of prevention and community health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, was part of a team of GW researchers who conducted the most comprehensive study of the impact of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico. She says power outages can be particularly dangerous for older adults who require medical equipment and people who are managing a chronic condition like kidney disease.