Newswise — Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds, not vouchers, if their flight is significantly delayed or canceled, even if that person does not explicitly ask for a refund, CNN reports. The Department of Transportation said the final federal rule went into effect on Monday, coming ahead of a busy upcoming holiday travel season. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg first presented the proposed rule back in April.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism. Suh has spoken about travelers’ rights and how to navigate delayed or canceled flights in the past.

If you would like to speak with Professor Suh, please contact GW Senior Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected].

-GW-