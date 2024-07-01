Newswise — The far-right dominated the first round of France’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party clinching 33.15% of the vote. Meanwhile, the left-wing New Popular Front coalition came second and President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble alliance trailed in third. Voters will return to the polls on Sunday for a second round of voting.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Harvey Feigenbaum, professor of political science and international affairs at the George Washington University. He is an expert on the political economy of Western Europe and a specialist on France. He teaches courses on the politics of Western Europe, the political economy of advanced industrialized states, theories of comparative politics, and politics and culture. Feigenbaum is following the elections in France and can offer analysis and commentary on the latest developments.

