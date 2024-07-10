WASHINGTON (July 10, 2024) - The Associated Press reported that “Textile waste is an urgent global problem, with only 12% recycled worldwide… Even less– only 1% – are castoff clothes recycled into new garments; the majority is used for low-value items like insulation or mattress stuffing.”

China is the world’s largest textile producer and polluter.

GW has experts available to discuss the environmental and monetary waste caused by fast fashion as well as implications, context and explanation into the problem. To speak with an expert, please contact Media Relations Specialist Shannon Mitchell at [email protected] or Cate Douglass at [email protected].

Business

John J. Forrer is the director of the Institute for Corporate Responsibility at the GW School of Business and a professor of strategic management and public policy. Current research project topics of Forrer’s include impact investing, ESG standards in emerging markets, carbon credits and offsets, ESG as a form of global governance, and circular economy and fast fashion. He teaches courses on impact investing, business government relations, and public private partnerships.

"We all know the catastrophic damage caused by fast fashion,” Forrer has said. “What we need now is to develop better business models targeting sustainable fashion products and their supply chains that will attract impact investors who want to make a reasonable return and promote greater sustainability."

Law

Randall S Abate is the Assistant Dean for Environmental Law Studies at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Abate has taught domestic and international environmental law for almost 30 years at seven U.S. law schools and has delivered lectures in over 25 countries. His areas of expertise include climate justice litigation with special emphasis on protection of youth, Indigenous communities, and other marginalized populations. He also is an expert on climate washing.



