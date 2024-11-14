Newswise — WASHINGTON (November 14, 2024)— In June of this year, Louisiana became the first state to require the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom. However, earlier this week, federal judge John W. deGravelles found that the law was unconstitutional and forbade the state from enforcing it. Attorney General Liz Murrill of Louisiana is ready to appeal the ruling.

If you would like more context on the matter please consider Robert Tuttle, David R. and Sherry Kirchner Berz Research Professor of Law and Religion. Tuttle has nearly three decades of teaching in Religion and Law and has co-authored numerous articles and reports in the fields of church-state law and legal ethics. Additionally, Tuttle serves as legal counsel, a consultant, and a Senior Fellow for organizations throughout the country.

Tuttle has been quoted in a variety of publications to discuss similar matters over the years. Tuttle and colleague, Ira C Lupu co-authored in scholarly journal in 2023, The Remains of the Establishment Clause, “We show how a Free Exercise-based conception of religious distinctiveness generates significant advantages for religious individuals (including staff in public schools) and institutions while simultaneously insulating them from state control. Government, once subject to a distinctive limitation on promoting or sponsoring religion, now must afford religion distinctive privileges.”

If you would like to speak with Prof. Tuttle, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Shannon Mitchell

