Newswise — WASHINGTON (October 3, 2024) – A federal judge unsealed a 165-page filing from special counsel Jack Smith yesterday that laid out their most extensive case to date against former President Donald Trump for his effort to overturn the 2020 election. According to CNN, the document “offers new detail about special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s efforts to lean on state officials and paint a narrative of widespread fraud that prosecutors say Trump knew was untrue.”

Law

Paul Schiff Berman is the Walter S. Cox Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School. Berman is one of the world’s foremost theorists on the interactions among legal systems. Professor Berman is an expert on constitution and administrative law. Berman has commented on Presidential Immunity and Democracy and can be watched discussing the 14th amendment and presidential immunity which can be watched here.

Alan B. Morrison is the Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Morrison is an expert in constitutional law and has argued in front of the Supreme Court 20 times. He has written numerous pieces on the Jack Smith’s case against former President Trump.

Politics

Peter Loge is the director of the GW School of Media and Public Affairs. Loge has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration and senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the GW School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations. Loge is an expert in communications and political strategy.

Political Extremism

Jon Lewis is a research fellow at the GW Program on Extremism, where he studies domestic terrorism, with a specialization in the evolution of white supremacist and anti-government movements in the United States and federal responses to the threat. Lewis is the co-author of two major Program reports on the events of January 6th, as well as numerous long form publications on the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and their role in the events of January 6th. In addition, Lewis manages the Program's Capitol Hill Siege database, which is a public tracker for all federal cases stemming from J6 participation.

