Newswise — With the GOP gaining control of the Senate, a race has emerged between Sen. John Thune and Sen. John Cornyn to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate Republican Leader.

Thune, currently the GOP whip and a prolific fundraiser, is viewed as the slight favorite, with key allies in Trump’s camp boosting his chances. Cornyn, a former whip with ties to more conservative GOP factions, faces challenges from his home state, particularly around his role in bipartisan legislation.

As President-elect Trump remains an influential yet unpredictable factor, both candidates work to solidify support in a bid to shape GOP strategy and direction in the Senate.

Casey Burgat is the director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management and host of its Mastering the Room podcast. Prior to joining GSPM, Burgat was a Senior Governance Fellow at the R Street Institute where his research focused on issues of congressional capacity and reform. Burgat co-authored Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch, a textbook on all things Congress.

Reverend Professor Quardricos Bernard Driskell an adjunct professor of religion and politics at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, as well as a policy influencer and federal lobbyist. With nearly ten years of government relations experience, he has worked for two patient voluntary health associations where he advanced the patient voice into policy and research deliberations through services to Congress, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, having served as a deputy to the chief of staff for Sen. Edward Kennedy during the 1995 shutdown, a VP at the US Institute of Peace in 2013, and held senior positions for three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s political poll, which recently shared new findings.

