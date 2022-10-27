Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., October 27, 2022 – The National Cancer Institute (NCI) released their Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer (ARN), which provides an update on rates for new cancer cases and deaths as well as trends for the most common cancers in the United States. This year’s report includes a special focus on trends in pancreatic cancer incidence, death, and survival rates. The following clinical expert from the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey is available for comment:

Howard S. Hochster, MD, is the associate director for Clinical Research and director of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey; director of Oncology Research at RWJBarnabas Health; and distinguished professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Dr. Hochster is also the chair of the Gastrointestinal Committee of the SWOG cooperative group that develops and manages cancer clinical trials with cancer research partners nationwide. Along with discussing the NCI’s Annual Report to the Nation, Dr. Hochster can also discuss risk factors, current treatments and the latest in research and treatment for pancreatic cancer.