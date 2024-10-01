Newswise — WASHINGTON (October 1, 2024) – President Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 100th birthday today. Carter served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Previously, he served as the 76th governor of Georgia and before that, as a state senator to Georgia. According to the Associated Press, Carter is the first American president to have lived a full century.

Faculty at the George Washington University are available to offer insight and commentary on Carter’s life, including topics related to his presidency and time in public service as well as topics related to healthy aging. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Historians

Matt Dallek, a professor at GW’s Graduate School of Political Management, is a political historian with expertise in the intersection of social crises and political transformation, the evolution of the modern conservative movement, and liberalism and its critics. Along with four co-authored books, Dallek is the author of Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right, which explores the history and influence of America’s right-wing activism.

Timothy Shenk, assistant professor, is a historian of the modern United States with a particular interest in political and intellectual history. His latest book, Left Adrift: What Happened to Liberal Politics, uses the history of a long-running battle inside the Democratic consultant class to explore the remaking of leftwing electoral coalitions around the world over the last fifty years. His previous book, Realigners: Partisan Hacks, Political Visionaries, and the Struggle to Rule American Democracy, chronicled the making and breaking of the country’s dominant political majorities from the founding to the present. It was named one of the best political books of 2022 by the Wall Street Journal.

Healthy Aging

Melissa Batchelor, an associate professor of nursing and geriatric nursing researcher, is the director of GW’s interdisciplinary Center for Aging, Health and Humanities. She has over 25 years of experience in the aging and long-term care and healthcare space.

-GW-