Newswise — A person in Colorado tested positive for the bird flu. This is the fourth case reported in the U.S. Two other cases were reported in Michigan and in Texas.

According to the CDC, the dairy worker was treated for symptoms and has since recovered from the infection, which occurred in April. The patient reported eye symptoms, similar to pink eye.

