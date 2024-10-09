Newswise — Lamb Weston, the largest producer of french fries in North America, is closing a production plant and laying off nearly 400 employees due to decreasing demand from fast-food chains like McDonald's. As customers pull back from eating out amid rising restaurant prices, the company is struggling with an oversupply of fries, resulting in a 35% drop in its shares this year.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary on the rising price of french fries and how inflation continues to impact the economy. To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Tayah Frye at [email protected].

Economists

Tara M. Sinclair is a macroeconomist and professor of economics and international affairs at the George Washington University. She recently ended her term as an official at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where she worked closely with Secretary Janet Yellen and was responsible for the Treasury’s domestic macroeconomic outlook. Sinclair uses her research to connect economic principles with real-world concerns, developing data sources and tools that policymakers can use in their decision-making. At GW, Sinclair is the director of the Center for Economic Research, which focuses on economic forecasting. She also evaluates forecasts, particularly with respect to their role in monetary policy and decision-making. She teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in macroeconomics and econometrics.

Pao-Lin Tien is Assistant Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the Department of Economics, George Washington University. Professor Tien received her Ph.D. and M.A. in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis, and earned her B.A. in Mathematics-Economics from Wesleyan University. Prof. Tien most recently worked as a research economist at the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and was Assistant Professor at Wesleyan University. Professor Tien’s research interest focuses generally on empirical macroeconomics. She has publications and working papers in the area of international economics, monetary economics, business cycle fluctuations, and forecasting.

Nutritionists

Leigh Frame is an associate professor of clinical research and leadership at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and co-director of the GW Resiliency and Well-being Center. Her interests include the role of the microbiome and nutrition in health and the consequences of malnutrition in obesity.

Kelli Metzger is a registered dietitian and nutritionist in the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

