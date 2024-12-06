Newswise — WASHINGTON (December 6, 2024) – French President Emmanuel Macron has promised he will announce a new prime minister in the coming days after Michel Barnier was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament this week.

Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is traveling to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral this weekend.

To speak with a faculty expert, please contact GW Media Relations

Kathryn Kleppinger is an associate professor of French and Francophone studies and international affairs. Kleppinger's research focuses on the historical and cultural forces shaping contemporary French social and political debates. Her first book, Branding the Beur Author: Minority Writing and the Media in France, 1983-2013, considers identity politics in French publishing as experienced by French authors of North African heritage. She is currently working on her second monograph, a history of immigration to and through France's second-largest city, Marseille.

Harvey Feigenbaum, professor of political science and international affairs at the George Washington University. He is an expert on the political economy of Western Europe and a specialist on France. He teaches courses on the politics of Western Europe, the political economy of advanced industrialized states, theories of comparative politics, and politics and culture.

