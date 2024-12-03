Newswise — France’s prime minister Michel Barnier is facing a no confidence vote as soon as Wednesday that could force him to resign, potentially leaving the country without a functioning government or a budget, The New York Times reports. French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Barnier in September, neglecting to appoint someone from the leftist coalition that won the most votes in the parliamentary election.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Harvey Feigenbaum, professor of political science and international affairs at the George Washington University. He is an expert on the political economy of Western Europe and a specialist on France. He teaches courses on the politics of Western Europe, the political economy of advanced industrialized states, theories of comparative politics, and politics and culture.

