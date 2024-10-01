Newswise — WASHINGTON (October 1, 2024)- Georgia has ruled the state’s six-week abortion ban unconstitutional. The six-week abortion ban took effect in 2022 after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

CBS news reports Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurnery wrote in his order that while “the State’s interest in protecting ‘unborn’ life is compelling, until that life can be sustained by the State… the balance of rights favors the woman.”

Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Alan B. Morrison, Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Morrison is an expert in constitutional law and has argued in front of the Supreme Court 20 times.

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at George Washington University. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations. She most recently worked on an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to protect health and uphold the Emergency Treatment and Labor Act.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

