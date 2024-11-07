Newswise — WASHINGTON (November 7, 2024) – Germany’s government collapsed on Wednesday. The collapse is a result of disagreements on the country’s weak economy. German Chancellor Olad Scholz fired his finance minister Christian Linder- which prompted him to withdraw from his party, leaving Scholz in a minority government.

CNN reports that Scholz would call a confidence vote for January 15, which, if he lost, could allow elections to be held by the end of March 2025.

If you’d like more context on the matter, please consider Hope Harrison, Professor of History and International Affairs at GW’s Cold War Group. Dr. Harrison is an expert in Modern Europe, Germany, Russia, Cold War, Memory Politics and Berlin Wall. Additionally, Harrison is the recipient of fellowships from Fulbright, the Norwegian Nobel Institute, the American Academy in Berlin, Harvard, and the Wilson Center.

Dr. Harrison can speak to Germany’s Government Collapse, and Germany’s reaction to Trump’s win in the United States.

