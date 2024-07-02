Newswise — Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York City mayor and ally of former president Donald Trump, has been disbarred by a New York State appellate court. Due to his conduct as Trump’s personal lawyer and baseless claims made to undermine the electoral process, Giuliani was found to have flagrantly misused his position and contributed to national strife post-2020 election.

Law

Paul Schiff Berman is the Walter S. Cox Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School. Berman is one of the world’s foremost theorists on the interactions among legal systems. Professor Berman is an expert on constitution and administrative law.

Alan B. Morrison is the Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law, as well as Professorial Lecturer in Law, at the George Washington University Law School. Morrison is an expert in constitutional law.

Campaign Implications

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s political poll, which recently shared new findings.

Casey Burgat is the director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management and host of its Mastering the Room podcast. Prior to joining GSPM, Burgat was a Senior Governance Fellow at the R Street Institute where his research focused on issues of congressional capacity and reform. Burgat co-authored Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch, a textbook on all things Congress.

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, having served as a deputy to the chief of staff for Sen. Edward Kennedy during the 1995 shutdown, a VP at the US Institute of Peace in 2013, and held senior positions for three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

