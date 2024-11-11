Newswise — House Republicans are preparing a legislative agenda for Trump’s first 100 days in office. Key goals include extending Trump-era tax cuts, funding border security, and scaling back sections of the Inflation Reduction Act. This plan also aims to expand school choice and “address woke policies in higher education,” with plans crafted to avoid challenges seen in Trump's first term.

Economic Policy

Joe Cordes is professor of economics, public policy and public administration, and international affairs and a co-director of the George Washington Regulatory Studies Center. Cordes was a Brookings Economic Policy fellow in the Office of Tax Policy in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and served as a senior economist on the Treasury's Tax Reform project. He has been a consultant to the Washington, DC Tax Revision Commission, the RAND Corporation, and numerous government agencies including the Congressional Budget Office, Internal Revenue Service Office of Research, the U.S. Treasury Department, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the National Research Council. Cordes can provide commentary and background on federal agencies and funding.

Immigration Policy

Elizabeth Vaquera is the inaugural director of the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute and an Associate Professor of Sociology and Public Policy and Public Administration at the George Washington University. Vaquera's research focuses on vulnerable and diverse groups, particularly Latinos/as and immigrants. Her work has analyzed the character and importance of immigrant status, race, and ethnic identity in outcomes such as education, health, and emotional and social well-being. In addition to an extensive body of work published in leading peer-reviewed journals, Vaquera is the co-author of several books, the most recent of which, Education and Immigration, examines the educational experiences of immigrants and their children living in the U.S.

Cori Alonso-Yoder is an Associate Professor of Fundamentals of Lawyering at the GW Law School. Alonso-Yoder is nationally recognized scholar on immigration legislation and the impacts of state, local and federal laws on immigrant communities. She specializes on the health policy of immigration.

Education Policy

Dean Michael Feuer is an education policy professor and former president of the National Academy of Education. He can discuss the idea of dismantling the Department of Education and what that would mean for public schooling.

Dr. Joshua L. Glazer is an associate professor of education policy who co-wrote a book about charter schools and vouchers, called Choosing Charters: Better Schools or More Segregation?. He has also done research in low income school districts in Tennessee. He can address proposals related to school choice and voucher initiatives, as well as the idea of turning Title I program funding (for lower-income school districts) into block grants for the states to fund vouchers.

Dr. Dwayne Wright is an assistant professor of higher education administration as well as an attorney and GSEHD's Director of DEI Initiatives. He can address the privatization of student loans for higher education as well as the removal of DEI initiatives and certain language (such as nonbinary) in schools.

Dr. Doran Gresham is an assistant professor of special education and disability studies. He can address the proposal to move funding for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) into no-strings block grants to the states. He can also address the desire to undo the shift in Title VI that looked at discipline for disparate impact (i.e. considering if a school disproportionately punished minority students).

Dr. Mary DeRaedt, clinical assistant professor of counseling and human development, teaches in the school counseling program and prepares trauma-informed and developmentally focused school counselors. She teaches courses in play therapy, trauma and crisis intervention, child and adolescent development, family therapy, and human sexuality. She can comment on the mental health ramifications on students and school staff regarding the proposed requirement for school staff to out LGBTQ students to their parents, as well as the laws against using a student’s preferred pronouns without parental consent.

