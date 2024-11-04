Newswise — Quincy Jones, a titan in American popular music, passed away on Sunday at the age of 91. His publicist said in a statement that he had died peacefully at his home in Bel Air, California. In a career that spanned more than 70 years, Jones made the best-selling album of all time, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” as a producer. He was also a prolific arranger and composer of film music, The New York Times writes.

Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University, joins other tributes pouring in for the musical legend this morning. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

On Jones’ legacy, Cheers says, “Quincy Jones is the single greatest contributor and conductor of culture of the last half of century. His influence will be infinite.”

If you would like to speak with Prof. Cheers, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected].

-GW-