Newswise — James Earl Jones, beloved actor and a powerful voice in film, passed away Monday at the age of 93. He might be best known for his booming voice as Darth Vader in “Star Wars” and Mufasa in “Lion King,” but his career spanned decades. He starred in “Field of Dreams,” “The Sandlot,” and “Coming to America, in addition to many other films and Broadway shows. Jones was one of few actors to win an EGOT, which means he won at least one of each of the major performing arts awards with one being an honorary award.

If you would like more context on this, please consider Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

On Jones’ legacy, Cheers says, “James Earl Jones is a legendary artist that transcended racial barriers to become a global icon. While he is most recognizable for his booming voice, he was also a poignant theatre actor and really found his comedic roles in the 1980s with "Coming to America" and my son's favorite, "The Sandlot".”

