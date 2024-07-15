Newswise — In response to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, President Biden emphasized the need for peaceful conflict resolution, calling political violence un-American. GW professor and political historian Matt Dallek would tell you that the attack on Trump is part of a troubling tradition of political violence in the U.S., contradicting the myth of a peaceful political culture.

In his latest op-ed for the New York Times, Dallek delves into how despite multiple historic assassination attempts on U.S. presidents, such violence is notably rare in other major democracies, highlighting a unique and unsettling aspect of American political life.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider connecting with Dallek. He is a political historian with expertise in the intersection of social crises and political transformation, the evolution of the modern conservative movement, and liberalism and its critics. Along with four co-authored books, Dallek is the author of Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right, which explores the history and influence of America’s right-wing activism. Dallek is currently working on a book about failed presidential assassination attempts and political violence in the 20th century.

