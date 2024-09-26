Newswise — Hoda Kotb announced she’s leaving NBC’s “Today” show early next year after a 17-year run on the program. Kotb said she will still continue to contribute to NBC in some capacity after she leaves. She first joined the network in 1998 as a “Dateline” correspondent and by 2008, joined the fourth hour of “Today” alongside Kahie Lee Gifford.

If you would like more context on this, please consider Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

Cheers can discuss Kotb’s legacy, who says Kotb has been a fixture on morning television for 17 years and has cemented her legacy in television history.

If you would like to speak with Prof. Cheers, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected].

-GW-