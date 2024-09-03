Newswise — About 200 hotel workers in Baltimore walked off the job this morning to join a massive nationwide strike against three major hotel chains, such as Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott. Thousands of hotel union workers went on a strike in nine U.S. cities over the holiday weekend, calling for higher pay, better conditions and more staff to help. Hundreds of hotel workers went back to work today as planned, but the union is threatening to expand the strike to more cities and hotels.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism. Suh says the issue connects to his research focus on the travel industry and teaching on human resource management.

On the hotel industry’s ongoing strike, Suh says:

"The hotel industry's nationwide walkout, like recent UAW and WGA strikes, underscores the tension at the intersection of labor rights and AI technology advancements,” Suh says. “We are at a pivotal moment, observing how technology reshapes labor-intensive sectors, raising crucial questions about the future of work and equitable treatment in a fast-paced market environment."

