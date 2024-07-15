A human case of plague has been confirmed in a Colorado resident. The case was identified in Pueblo County.

According to county public health officials, the resident was diagnosed following a four-day investigation based on preliminary test results. Right now, health officials are working to determine the source.

According to the CDC, people can contract the plague when bitten by infected fleas and wild rodents. The bacteria that causes the plague is called yersinia pestis.



The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and the potential risk to the public. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].



Aileen Chang is an associate professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She also serves as assistant director for research at GW's Rodham Institute for Health Disparities. She has international experience managing vector borne diseases.



Christopher Mores, professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is a virologist and can discuss the spread, risk and modes of transmission of diseases. He is the director of a high-containment research laboratory and has investigated outbreaks of Ebola, Zika and others.



David Michaels is an epidemiologist and professor of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.



