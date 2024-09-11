Newswise — U.S. inflation has eased to a three-year low, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to potentially cut interest rates next week. Consumer prices are continuing to stabilize following significant increases in previous years. This decline in inflation signals a shift in focus for the Fed as they move towards supporting the labor market amidst concerns over rising consumer debt and slower wage growth.

Tara Sinclair is the director of the GW Center for Economic Research, which focuses on economic forecasting. Her research models, explains, and forecasts macroeconomic fluctuations and trends. She also evaluates forecasts, particularly with respect to their role in policy and decision-making. In 2022-2024 she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Macroeconomics in the Office of Economic Policy at the Department of Treasury.

Pao-Lin Tien is Assistant Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the Department of Economics, George Washington University. Professor Tien's research interest focuses generally on empirical macroeconomics. She has publications and working papers in the area of international economics, monetary economics, business cycle fluctuations, and forecasting.

