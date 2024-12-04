Newswise — WASHINGTON (December 4, 2024) – Some federal judges have changed their retirement plans after the 2024 Presidential Election.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shared his concern that judges are “playing politics” when deciding to stay on their benches rather than retire during a second Trump administration. However, McConnell is receiving criticism for his claims as Newsweek reported, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was called out by his Democratic colleague after the Kentucky senator complained about playing ‘political games’ with judicial nominations.”

For more context on the matter, please consider John P. Collins, Jr, Associate Professor of Fundamentals of Lawyering at the George Washington University Law School. Collins is an expert in judicial nominations, developments, and court administration and reform. He has written on the confirmation process, The Confirmation Death Spiral, recently been featured in CNN, Bloomberg Law, and Reuters on judicial context.

Collins can explain why there is nothing wrong with what these judges are doing and that complaints by Republicans are hypocritical.

If you’d like to speak with Professor Collins, please contact Media Relations Specialist Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

-GW-