Newswise — WASHINGTON (November 7, 2024) – President-elect Donald Trump has the chance to change federal courts for a generation. The GOP now has the White House and majority in the Senate which gives Trump an opportunity to add 234 lifetime judicial appointments.

For more context, please consider John P. Collins, Jr, Associate Professor of Fundamentals of Lawyering at the George Washington University Law School. Professor Collins is an expert in judicial nominations, developments ,and court administration and reform.

Collins predicts a second Trump term will be more conservative than his first term, which he defined as “significantly more conservative than conservative than prior Republican administrations.”

