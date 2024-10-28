Newswise — The U.S. presidential election is just over one week away, and democratic candidate Kamala Harris is making all the stops in a final push to reach voters. Over the last week, Harris has continued to ramp up the number of media interviews she has given, speaking with Fox News, NBC News, Telemundo, and with Charlamagne tha God, co-host of the The Breakfast Club radio show, as well as appearing at a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Cheers said the whirlwind of visits over the last week is all in an effort to reach that sliver of undecided votes.

"It's crunch time. This is an unprecedented moment for so many reasons. Not only is this the first Black and Asian American woman who was able to rise to this height. But also this is an abbreviated campaign. We didn't have the pleasure of a year. We're moving with less than 90 days to get to know her," Cheers said.

If you would like to speak with Prof. Cheers, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected].

-GW-