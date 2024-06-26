Newswise — Kenya’s president said Wednesday he will not sign a finance bill that included tax hikes, bowing to pressure from protestors had stormed parliament, launched demonstrations across the country and threatened more action this week. The announcement comes after violent clashes between protestors and police that left at least 23 people dead and others wounded.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider David Shinn , Professorial Lecturer at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs. Shinn served for 37 years in the U.S. Foreign Service with assignments at embassies in Lebanon, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritania, Cameroon, Sudan and as ambassador to Burkina Faso and Ethiopia. He has been teaching in the Elliott School since 2001. Shinn is the coauthor of the Historical Dictionary of Ethiopia and China-Africa: A Century of Engagement and the author of Hizmet in Africa: The Activities and Significance of the Gulen Movement.

Shinn’s expertise includes Africa generally with a focus on Horn of Africa, China-Africa, Turkey-Africa, Russia-Africa, Gulf States-Africa, and US policy in Africa. He has been following the developments in Sudan.

