Newswise — Lionsgate studios plans to start using generative artificial intelligence in the creation of its new movies and TV shows. The studios behind “Hunger Games” and “Twilight” agreed to give an AI startup called Runway access to its content library in exchange for a new, custom AI model that the studio can then use in the editing and production process, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Patricia Phalen, assistant director and associate professor of media and public affairs at the George Washington University. Phalen brings over 25 years of experience researching the intersection of media, culture, and human behavior. A lifelong interest in writing about human life experiences that captivate, inspire and offer thought-provoking conversations has led her to work in academia, television, and government. Her academic research focuses on the economic sociology of mass media organizations, particularly the various occupational cultures at work in television production. Her expertise includes politics, Hollywood and popular culture; Hollywood television production; women in media; and audience research.

If you would like to speak with Prof. Phalen, please contact GW Senior Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass Restuccio at [email protected].

