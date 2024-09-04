Newswise — In every presidential election since 1988, the candidate who won Pennsylvania also won Michigan and Wisconsin.

Now, winning these three states doesn’t guarantee you win the White House (W. Bush won despite losing all three in 2000 and 2004), they have all gone for the same candidate for EIGHT straight elections.

Click here to hear from Dr. Casey Burgat as to why we should discount the national polls since we do not elect presidents based on popular vote, but to focus efforts on the Keystone State.

