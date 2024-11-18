Newswise — “The Maryland Transportation Authority has recommended knocking down both the eastbound and westbound spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and replacing them with new, potentially wider, spans. The recommendation comes as the state continues to study alternatives to the current aging bridge spans, which have become increasingly strained by the level of traffic across the bay, particularly during summer months when they are heavily traveled by beachgoers. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the project in 2016.” (Via The Washington Post)

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Sameh S. Badie, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the George Washington University. Badie conducts research on reinforced and prestressed concrete structures, with applications on buildings and highway bridges. His research includes theoretical and experimental investigation. Badie has a significant amount of experience developing innovative prestressed, precast, concrete deck panel systems for highway bridges. His experimental experience includes testing full-scale concrete components, such as deck panel systems and prestressed concrete girders.

Badie has been following the developments of this project and recommended what the state is considering early in the process. He has also commented regularly on the Baltimore bridge collapse: how it happened and what rebuilding will look like.

