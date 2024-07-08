Newswise — WASHINGTON (July 8, 2024)—Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election. Pezeshkian beat hard-liner Saeed Jalili. He promised no radical changes to Iran’s Shiite theocracy and outreach to the West in hopes to ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law.

For more context on the matter, please consider Sina Azodi, Visiting Scholar & Lecturer of International Affairs at the George Washington University, where he teaches a graduate course on Iran’s foreign policy in the Middle East. His research interests include international security, nuclear nonproliferation, and U.S.-Iranian relations. Azodi's current research involves exploring the roots of the Iranian nuclear program and his dissertation, "Continuity and Change in Iranian Nuclear Program," critically investigates the Iranian nuclear program since its inception in 1950s until 2003.

