Newswise — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is moving quick to name his selections to fill his cabinet and senior positions in his second term in office. Many of his selections have a couple things in common, including close personal ties to the president-elect. Experts say a number of them have the made-for-TV personality or come from TV directly, like Pete Hegseth, an anchor on Fox News, and Mehmet Oz, known as Dr. Oz on his American TV show.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Peter Loge, the director of the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs. Loge has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration and senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the GW School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations. Loge is an expert in communications and political strategy and can discuss the intersection of Trump’s appointees, TV and the media.

