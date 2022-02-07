A research letter published February 1, 2022, by the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported melatonin use has significantly increased from 1999-2000 to 2017-2018 across all demographic groups.

In addition, a 2021 consumer survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 51% of respondents reported using medication, over-the-counter supplements, or other substances to help them fall asleep, and 68% of those using sleep aids acknowledged that they’ve been using them more frequently during the pandemic.

