A research letter published February 1, 2022, by the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported melatonin use has significantly increased from 1999-2000 to 2017-2018 across all demographic groups.

In addition, a 2021 consumer survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 51% of respondents reported using medication, over-the-counter supplements, or other substances to help them fall asleep, and 68% of those using sleep aids acknowledged that they’ve been using them more frequently during the pandemic.

Board-certified sleep experts from the AASM, including Dr. Jennifer Martin, are available for interviews to discuss the use of melatonin and other sleep aids. Dr. Martin can discuss:

  • Evidence-based recommendations from the AASM for melatonin and sleep aid use
  • AASM Clinical Practice Guideline which suggests that clinicians should not use melatonin in adults to treat chronic insomnia
  • Health effects of long-term melatonin use and proper dosage
  • Sleep hygiene tips for improving healthy sleep amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
  • How to find support for an ongoing sleep problem

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Pharmaceuticals Sleep
KEYWORDS
Sleep Health Melatonin Sleep Aids Expert Guidance Survey
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY