Newswise — WASHINGTON (July 10, 2024) – Microsoft has given up its board observer seat at OpenAI. According to Reuters , the move was aimed “at easing U.S. and UK antitrust regulators' concerns about the extent of its control over the AI startup,” but a source at the agency says the change may not resolve concerns. Apple is also ditching its plans for an advisory role with OpenAI, the Financial Times first reported, after striking a deal with the company last month to integrate ChatGPT into Apple products.

Bill Kovacic , the Global Competition Professor of Law and Policy; Professor of Law; Director, Competition Law Center at the George Washington University Law School. Kovacic is an expert on antitrust and competition law. Kovacic served as the FTC commissioner March 2008-March 2009 and received the FTC’s Miles W. Kirkpatrick Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2011.

Patrick Hall , a teaching assistant professor of decision sciences, teaches data ethics, business analytics, and machine learning classes. Prior to joining the GW School of Business, Patrick co-founded BNH.AI , a boutique law firm focused on AI governance and risk management. He led H2O.ai 's efforts in responsible AI, resulting in one of the world's first commercial applications for explainability and bias mitigation in machine learning.

Hall also conducts research in support of NIST's AI risk management framework and is affiliated with leading fair lending and AI risk management advisory firms. He can discuss topics related to building trustworthy AI, bias in AI systems, and AI regulation efforts, among other AI-related issues.

