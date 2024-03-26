Newswise — Suzanne Bell, PhD, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is available to comment on the safety of mifepristone and the impact of restricting access to it as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine case. Mifepristone is a drug that has been used in medication abortions since 1988.

Additionally, journalists are free to use this comment from Bell:

“As this case is argued in the highest court, the key thing to remember is that mifepristone has been used safely by millions of people worldwide over the past 36 years. The science is clear: there is no medical justification for restricting mifepristone’s use. This is, as always, about controlling people’s bodies.”

Suzanne Bell, PhD, is an assistant professor in the Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

For interview requests, contact Kris Henry at [email protected].



