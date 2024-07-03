Newswise — Millions of people in the U.K. will be voting tomorrow to choose a new House of Commons and a new government. According to the Associated Press, “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the main opposition party, the left-of-center Labour, after 14 years in power under five different prime ministers.”

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Harvey Feigenbaum, professor of political science and international affairs at the George Washington University. He is an expert on the political economy of Western Europe and a specialist on France. Feigenbaum teaches courses on the politics of Western Europe, the political economy of advanced industrialized states, theories of comparative politics, and politics and culture. He is also an expert on U.K. and Germany politics. Feigenbaum is following the upcoming election in the U.K. and offer analysis and commentary on the latest developments.

If you would like to speak with Prof. Feigenbaum, please contact GW Senior Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected].

