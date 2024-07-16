Newswise — Five dairy workers in Colorado have tested positive for the bird flu. According to the state department, all five workers are poultry workers at a farm in northeast, Colorado.

Signs show the workers caught the virus from direct contact with infected birds.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis.

Amanda Castel, is a professor of epidemiology at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and an expert in infectious diseases. She has served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spent over a decade working with local and state health departments and is board certified in pediatrics and preventive medicine and public health.



Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Marc Siegel, is an associate professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and is an infectious disease expert.



