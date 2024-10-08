Newswise — A coalition of over a dozen states and the District of Columbia has filed lawsuits against TikTok, claiming the platform’s algorithm and design features intentionally addict children, causing mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia.

The suits accuse TikTok of exploiting young users for profit, operating an unlicensed virtual economy, and enabling the sexual exploitation of minors, demanding the company cease its harmful practices and face financial penalties.

Artificial Intelligence

Susan Ariel Aaronson, research professor of international affairs, is a co-principal investigator with the NSF -NIST (National Science Foundation and National Institute of Standards and Technology) for Trustworthy AI in Law & Society, TRAILS, where she leads research on data and AI governance. She is also director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub at GW, which educates policy makers, the press and the public about data governance and data-driven change. Aaronson currently directs projects on governing data for generative AI, ensuring that data is globally accurate, complete, and representative and on AI protectionism.

Law

Alan B. Morrison is the Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Morrison is an expert in constitutional law and has argued in front of the Supreme Court 20 times.

Mental Health



Lorenzo Norris, is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and chief wellness officer at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Amir Afkhami, an expert in psychiatry, holds a joint appointment at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert in psychiatry, much of his current work focuses on psychiatric services and education, behavioral health policy, and the mental health consequences of conflict.



Billy Mullins, clinical assistant professor of nursing, is an expert in medical-psychiatric inpatient care. He established the medical-psychiatric unit at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, which focuses on providing holistic medical and mental health care in collaboration versus the traditional silos. Mullins can discuss the importance of suicide assessment and prevention as well as therapeutic communication and relationships. He can also discuss anxiety and ways to manage anxiety, schizophrenia, depression and substance use disorders.

Cybercrimes & Youth Conflict

Mohana Mukherjee is a sociologist specializing in crime, cyber-criminology, and youth conflict. With over a decade of experience in the field of sociology, particularly in the realm of crime and deviance, she has undertaken comprehensive research on a wide array of subjects. Her research pursuits cover a range of themes, including investigations into school bullying, youth conflict dynamics, the intricate interplay between sexual assault and criminal conduct, as well as cyber-criminology with a specific focus on cyberbullying and image-based sexual harassment.

Tech Policy

Vikram R. Bhargava is an assistant professor of strategic management & public policy. His research centers around the distinctive ethics and policy issues that technology gives rise to in organizational contexts. He’s interested in topics including technology addiction, mass social media outrage, artificial intelligence, and other topics related to technology policy and ethics. Bhargava’s paper, "Ethics of the Attention Economy: The Problem of Social Media Addiction", dives into why scholars, policy makers, and the managers of social media companies should treat social media addiction as a serious moral problem.

