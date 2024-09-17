Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 17, 2024) – Today is National Voter Registration Day in the United States, a nonpartisan civic holiday intended to celebrate democracy. Since it started in 2012, the team behind the holiday has helped over five million people register to vote for their next trip to the polls.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s political poll, which recently shared new findings.

Belt says, “It's not just a responsibility, it's a duty for every citizen to not only vote but to become informed on the issues and the candidates. Democracy only works when people participate, and the alternative to democracy is, inevitably, tyranny.”

Lesley Lopez is the director of the Public Relations and Communications program as well as an assistant professor at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Lopez is an expert in media relations, digital storytelling, content creation, inclusive strategic communications and coalition building, and writing. She has served as a journalist, founder of a boutique PR firm, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the political start-up Run for Something and the Director of Communications for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. She also is currently a state delegate in the Maryland General Assembly, representing District 39, and serves as Deputy Majority Whip.

Lopez says, “Throughout the history of our country, efforts have been made to restrict and limit the right to vote. That fact alone proves just how powerful your vote is. By making your voice heard, you're making sure you get a seat at the table--and don't wind up on the menu."

Casey Burgat is the director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management and host of its Mastering the Room podcast. Prior to joining GSPM, Burgat was a Senior Governance Fellow at the R Street Institute where his research focused on issues of congressional capacity and reform. Burgat co-authored Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch, a textbook on all things Congress.

Burgat says, “Voting is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape the future of our country. It’s not just about showing up on Election Day—it's about making your voice heard in the decisions that affect us all. But before you cast that ballot, make sure you're registered. Too often, people are turned away because they didn’t take that simple but critical step. Our democracy thrives when everyone participates, and your vote is the key to ensuring your values and vision for the future are represented. Never forget: not voting gives others the power to decide your future for you. The direction of our country should reflect your choices, not someone else's.”

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration, senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the GW School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

Loge says, “Registering to vote allows you to participate in an important democratic ritual. Voting is the most basic way people engage with their democracy, and you can't vote if you don't register. No matter how much you march or post online, if you don't vote you will always be outside of democracy looking in.”

-GW-