Newswise — World leaders are gathering in Washington D.C. this week to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with a three-day summit starting Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the summit “will focus on ways to reassure Ukraine of NATO’s enduring support and offer some hope to its war-weary citizens that their country might survive the biggest land conflict in Europe in decades” This is the first time the District has hosted a NATO summit in 25 years.

If you are looking for more context on this matter, please consider Erwan Lagadec, an associate research professor of international affairs at the George Washington University. He is an expert on NATO affairs and has taught classes on NATO’s strategic challenges and the Western responses to Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy. Lagadec’s research interests also include NATO projecting stability, sub-national transatlantic relations, and the politics of aid. Lagadec is attending the summit this week in Washington D.C.

If you would like to speak with Prof. Lagadec, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Cate Douglass at [email protected] and Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

-GW-