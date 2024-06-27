Newswise — NBC News is bringing a legendary sports broadcaster to the Olympics, but not in the way we might be expecting. The company announced it plans to use an artificial intelligence-generated clone of Al Michaels' voice to narrate its daily streaming recaps of the Summer Olympics in Paris on its streaming platform, Peacock.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Lisa Delpy Neirotti, the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of Sport Management at the George Washington University. She has been a professor of sport, event and tourism management at GW for more than 30 years. Beyond her responsibilities at GW, Delpy Neirotti works with a number of sport event organizations, sponsors, and professional teams to conduct economic and market research studies including the Olympic Games, World Cup, College Football Bowl Games, among others. Prior to GW, Delpy Neirotti traveled to 56 countries around the world studying the development and organization of the Olympic Movement and will be attending her 22nd consecutive World Cup games this summer.

