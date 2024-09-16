Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 16, 2024) – Awareness of developmental disabilities and neurodiversity has jumped into the national spotlight after an unexpected moment at the Democratic National Convention last month hit close to home for a lot of American families.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and his son, Gus, went viral when Gus was seen celebrating his dad’s acceptance speech at the DNC. Gus has a nonverbal learning disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The Walz family have been outspoken about his neurodiversity and their support for him, and disability advocates are praising them for bringing awareness to neurodiversity.

Gregory Wallace, assistant professor of speech, language, and hearing sciences, focuses on structural brain development and neuropsychological functioning in autism spectrum disorder across the lifespan. Recent work has investigated executive functioning and its relationship to real-world outcomes (e.g., academic achievement and adaptive functioning) in children and adults with autism spectrum disorder. Wallace’s expertise includes autism spectrum disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders, neuropsychology, and brain development.

Ashley Darcy-Mahoney is a neonatal nurse practitioner, researcher, and educator in the GW School of Nursing. Throughout her career, she has been at the forefront of advancing nursing research, education, and practice, with a specific focus on neonatology, infant health, and developmental pediatrics.

Dr. Elisabeth Rice is an associate professor of special education in the Department of Special Education and Disability Studies at the George Washington University and has been on faculty since 2001. A former classroom teacher of students with a variety of learning and emotional challenges, Dr. Rice has served as a principal investigator on local and federal personnel training grants and coordinates a master’s degree program for special education teachers as well as the doctoral program in special education. Her current research interests and publications focus on girls with emotional behavioral challenges, school/university partnerships and effective interventions for students with social, emotional, and behavioral difficulties.

Dr. Elisabeth Kutscher is an Assistant Professor of Special Education and Disability Studies. Her research focuses on cultivating inclusive educational spaces that recognize disability as a dimension of human diversity, using a Critical Disability Studies lens. She values the application of qualitative and mixed methods approaches to understand multifaceted educational experiences.

