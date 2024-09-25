Newswise — According to the CDC, nearly 40% of the U.S. adult population is obese.

This means more than 100 million American adults are obese, while 20 million adults have severe obesity. The new data also showed, severe obesity is higher among women compared to men.

This comes as the CDC released its state map of obesity rates. According to the data, in 2023, all U.S. states and territories had an obesity prevalence higher than 20% (one in five adults).

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight into this new data. To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum at [email protected].

Michael Knight is an assistant professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He is board certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine. His clinical interests include chronic disease management, minority health, sexual health, and obesity.



William Dietz, is the director of research and policy for the Global Food Institute and a professor in the Department of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences. He is also the director of the STOP Obesity Alliance.

Marijane Hynes is a clinical professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She started the Weight Loss Clinic, which focuses on behavior changes and diabetes prevention and is committed to helping her patients lose weight as a treatment for many of their medical problems.

Todd Miller, as an associate professor in the Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, he is responsible for the development of the Master of Science concentration in Strength and Conditioning at GW, and currently serves as program director.



