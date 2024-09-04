Newswise — In 2022, there were more than 48,000 firearm related deaths in the U.S. alone, according to the CDC. While homicides make up most gun-related deaths, unintentional firearm discharges and self-harm also contribute to gun violence.

The Lancet Commission on Global Gun Violence and Health, which was launched today, will study gun violence as a complex public health threat, according to Adnan Hyder, chairman of the commission and professor of global health at the George Washington University.

The commission, composed of international experts, will measure the mortality and morbidity burden, assess economic impacts, gather evidence on interventions that mitigate the health consequences of guns, analyze the influence of international gun policies and identify key threats to controlling the health consequences of guns worldwide.

The commission is chaired by Hyder and Lorena Barberia, associate professor of political science at the University of São Paulo, Brazil.

“Gun violence continues to impact our country, and those around the world," Hyder said. “That’s why we must step up to find solutions. We hope to bring various perspectives and global evidence for governments and societies around the world to act accordingly.”



Hyder and Barberia published a commentary on gun violence and the new commission that appears in the Lancet today.



Watch this video with Adnan Hyder to learn more.

