Newswise — A new regulation, issued today by the FDA, could save many women from hidden breast cancer. The regulation, requires mammography facilities and physicians to notify patients of dense breast tissue which can put women at higher risk of breast cancer.

Claudia Cotes, MD, chief of breast imaging at UTHealth Houston is available to discuss this new regulation and how it could save lives.

