Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 26, 2024) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal charges. The indictment is sealed, so it’s unclear yet what those charges are. According to The New York Times, he is the first sitting mayor in modern NYC history to be charged while in office.

Law

Jessica Tillipman, Assistant Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies and Government Contracts Advisory Council Professorial Lecturer in Government Contracts Law, Practice & Policy at the George Washington University Law School. Tillipman is an expert in Anti-Corruption & Compliance, anti-corruption, ethics, and compliance issues in government procurement, government contracts and white collar criminal defense.

Corruption

David Szakonyi, associate professor of political science, is an expert on corruption, clientelism, and political economy in Russia, Western Europe, and the United States. His book -- Politics for Profit: Business, Elections, and Policymaking in Russia -- examines why business people run for elected political office worldwide, how their firms perform as a result, and whether individuals with private sector experience make different policy decisions. Other research looks at the effectiveness of anti-corruption campaigns, employers mobilizing their voters to turnout during elections, and nepotism under authoritarian rule.

Politics & Ethics

Peter Loge is the director of the School of Media and Public Affairs. Loge has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration and senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s political poll, which recently shared new findings.

