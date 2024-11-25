Newswise — WASHINGTON (November 25, 2024) – AAA is projecting nearly 80 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, starting the Tuesday before the holiday and running through the Monday after. The agency says their forecast exceeds pre-pandemic numbers and sets a new travel record.

As officials are gearing up for what’s expecting to be the busiest travel week on record, the Federal Aviation Administration warned it might need to slow down air traffic during the busiest holiday travel times because of air traffic controller staffing shortages, particularly in the New York area.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis, and commentary on holiday travel and hospitality trends.

Jungho Suh, teaching assistant professor of management, is an expert on evidence-based entrepreneurship, strategic human resource management, service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion, sustainability and ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in the service industry, and gastronomy tourism. He has studied the travel and service industry closely and can speak to a number of topics related to holiday travel and hospitality.

Liang “Larry” Yu is a professor of hospitality management. Yu’s current research focuses on hotel market analysis, tourism product value chain analysis, tourist satisfaction and hospitality crisis management. He has studied the travel and service industry closely and can speak to a number of topics related to holiday travel and hospitality.

Stuart Levy is an associate teaching professor of management. His teaching and consulting expertise involves team building, professional skill building, and customer experience evaluation. He teaches leadership, entrepreneurship, and event and hospitality management, all grounded in experiential learning methodologies. Prior to academia, he has held management positions in tour operating and digital marketing, and served as a consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers Global Hospitality and Leisure Practice.

