Newswise — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he won’t be voting for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on November 5, despite Trump endorsing Hogan in Maryland’s U.S. Senate race earlier this year, Politico reported. Hogan said he didn’t vote for him in 2016 or 2020. The former governor also said he won’t vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and hadn’t voted for the Democratic nominee in the past two presidential elections.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Peter Loge, the director of the GW School of Media and Public Affairs. Loge has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration and senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the GW School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations. Loge is an expert in communications and political strategy.

Loge can discuss the Hogan-Trump dynamics and their respective campaigns as well as the importance of this U.S. Senate seat in Maryland in the context of larger Congressional power.

WATCH: Hear from Prof. Loge in this video about how important this Maryland Senate seat is this election cycle.

