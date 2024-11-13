Newswise — According to the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, hateful and violent rhetoric in support of president-elect Donald Trump appeared online on fringe platforms within moments of Trump’s election win. The organization says the violent and hate-filled messages emanated from several organized far-right, white supremacist, and neo-Nazi groups.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Neil Johnson, professor of physics at the George Washington University. He heads up a new initiative in Complexity and Data Science which combines cross-disciplinary fundamental research with data science to attack complex real-world problems. Johnson is an expert on how misinformation and hate speech spreads online, effective mitigation strategies, and on bad-actor AI online activity in 2024.

Johnson led new research published a week before the U.S. election that found the 2020 U.S. election not only incited new hate content in online communities but also how it brought those communities closer together around online hate speech. The research has wider implications for better understanding how the online hate universe multiplies and hardens around local and national events such as elections, and how smaller, less regulated platforms like Telegram play a key role in that universe by creating and sustaining hate content.

If you would like to speak with Prof. Johnson, please contact GW Senior Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass Restuccio at [email protected].

